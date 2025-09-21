Ohtani hits 53rd homer to tie for NL lead as Dodgers top Giants 7-5

San Francisco stayed four games behind the New York Mets for the last NL wild card, with Arizona and Cincinnati also ahead of the Giants.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow (4-3) didn’t have command at the outset and loaded the bases in the first. Bryce Eldridge had a memorable first major league hit with a three-run double.

Drew Gilbert drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0, but Glasnow recovered and threw four scoreless innings after that.

Jack Dreyer pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Conforto hit a solo homer in the fourth and finished with three hits. Freddie Freeman singled home Ohtani with the tying run later in the inning.

Edman gave Los Angeles a 5-4 lead with a solo homer off the left-field foul pole against reliever Joel Peguero (3-1) in the fifth.

Ohtani's homer off Peguero made it 6-4 in the sixth, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single.

Rafael Devers homered for the Giants in the seventh.

Key moment

Ohtani pulled even with Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber when the Japanese star connected for his 53rd home run, a 403-foot shot to left field in the sixth. It was Ohtani’s 29th homer at Dodger Stadium this season, a franchise record. He topped his own mark of 28 last year, when he finished with a career-high 54 on the way to winning his third MVP award and first in the National League.

Key stat

Ohtani scored his career-high 140th run of the season.

Up next

Giants RHP Trevor McDonald (0-0, 9.00 ERA) makes his second appearance this season and first career start on Sunday. RHP Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 3.17) goes for the Dodgers.

