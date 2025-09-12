Officials clear building at US Naval Academy following reports of threats, 1 person injured

Officials say authorities are clearing a building at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland after reports of threats made to the military school
U.S. Navy Security Forces stand at the entrance to Gate 1 at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Ben Rothstein/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

U.S. Navy Security Forces stand at the entrance to Gate 1 at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Ben Rothstein/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
1 hour ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The United States Naval Academy in Maryland was put on lockdown Thursday and a building was cleared in response to reports of threats made to the miliary school, and one person was injured, officials said.

The person injured was airlifted to a hospital and was in stable condition, Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said in a statement.

By early Friday, he said the lockdown was lifted and the academy in Annapolis had “been given the all clear.”

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement had responded to the reports of suspicious activity, Lemar said. Additional details about the threat and how the person was injured were not immediately available.

Lemar had said earlier that the academy was on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police were seen near Bancroft Hall, which houses midshipmen in its more than 1,600 dorm rooms. It is considered the biggest single college dormitory in the world, according to the school’s website.

