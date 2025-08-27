Nvidia's latest quarter shows signs of slowing AI chip sales amid concerns of tech bubble

In recent weeks, though, recent research reports and comments by prominent tech executives have raised investor fears that the AI mania has been mostly overblown.

And now Nvidia’s latest numbers covering the May-July period may feed those perceptions because the sales of the company’s processors, which are indispensable components that power the technology in data centers scattered around the world, appear to be decelerating slightly faster than investors thought they would.

The AI chips are part of Nvidia's data center division, which posted revenue of $41.1 billion, a 56% increase from the same time last year, but below the analyst forecast of $41.3 billion, according to FactSet Research.

Even so, Nvidia's profit of $26.4 billion, or $1.08 per share, was higher than analysts predicted, as was its total revenue of $46.7 billion.

But Nvidia's stock still slipped nearly 3% in extended trading after the fiscal second quarter report came out, indicating the performance wasn't enough to allay investors' fears.