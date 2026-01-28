Novak Djokovic advances to the Australian Open semifinals after Musetti retires with injury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open semifinals after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the third set with an injury Wednesday after taking the first two sets.

The fifth-seeded Musetti won the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 but took a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg after being broken in the third game of the third. He played on for another game but couldn’t continue.