Norway's Labor Party claims victory in general election

Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Gahr Støre thanked his supporters and said the victory showed it's possible for Social Democratic parties to win elections even with right-wing forces on the rise in Europe, according to broadcaster VG.

A short while earlier, Conservative leader Erna Solberg apologized for the dismal performance of her party, which fell to third place in parliament behind the right-wing populist Progress Party that saw its best result ever in a national election.

Addressing supporters, Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug was pleased with her party’s result but lamented what she called “four tough years ahead for people and businesses.”

About 4.3 million people in the Scandinavian nation were eligible to vote for the new 169-member parliament, or Storting. With almost all votes now counted, center-left parties have won just over the 85 seats needed to form a majority.

Final results are expected Tuesday, and they are likely to be followed by weeks of negotiations to build a coalition and agree on Cabinet positions before King Harald can swear in a new government.

Monday's result was never expected to have major implications for Norway’s foreign policy. The country is a stalwart member of NATO and a strong supporter of Ukraine’s defense against Russia, with which it has a border in the Arctic north. It isn't a member of the European Union but has close economic ties with the 27-nation bloc.

Norway is one of the richest countries in the world. It has a generous welfare state, sits on billions of barrels of oil and gas, and has one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, worth around 20 trillion kroner ($2 trillion). Gross domestic product per person is the sixth-highest in the world, one place above the U.S., according to the International Monetary Fund.

It is also one of the world’s most egalitarian countries, sharing its wealth much more evenly than many others.

Labor campaigned to keep the wealth tax that has been a mainstay of Norwegian policy since 1892 — a levy of up to 1.1% on assets and shares worth more than 1.76 million kroner (around $176,000), though there are various reductions and discounts. Labor said that scrapping it would cost 34 billion kroner ($3.3 billion) per year.

Of rivals on the right, the Conservatives want the tax reduced and the Progress Party of Sylvi Listhaug, which calls for lower taxes and more immigration controls, wants it scrapped.

The Progress Party has been bolstered by an energetic social media campaign, driven by youthful influencers who have inspired younger voters against the wealth tax.

“I think it is fair that the most wealthy among us pay their contribution,” Gahr Støre said after he voted on Monday. “It’s been the parties of the right who wanted to take that entirely away, benefiting 1% of the population."

"I think that goes against the deep sense of fairness and solidarity from Norwegians,” he said.