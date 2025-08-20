Norway soccer federation says it will donate profits from Israel game to humanitarian work in Gaza

“Neither we nor other organizations can remain indifferent to the humanitarian suffering and disproportionate attacks that the civilian population in Gaza has been subjected to for a long time,” Norwegian Football Federation President Lise Klaveness said in a statement Tuesday.

“We want to donate the proceeds to a humanitarian organization that saves lives in Gaza every day and provides active emergency aid on the ground,” she said.

It wasn't immediately clear how much the Norwegian federation expected to earn through ticket sales for the match, which begin next week.

The Israeli soccer federation responded to the move on Wednesday by urging its Norwegian counterpart also to condemn the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and hostage-taking by Hamas. In a statement first published by British daily The Telegraph, the Israeli federation also called on the Norwegians to “make sure that the money is not transferred to terrorist organizations or to whale hunting,” referring to an issue Norway has faced global criticism for.

The Norwegian federation said it is working with UEFA and local police on security arrangements for the Oct. 11 game. Extra security is expected to limit capacity by up to 3,000 tickets, the federation said. Ullevaal Stadium typically has crowds of 26,000 for national-team games.

Israel has been unable to host games in international competitions for security reasons since October 2023. It staged its “home” qualifying game against Norway in Hungary. Norway won that game 4-2 in March.

Norway currently tops the five-nation qualifying group ahead of Israel.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer