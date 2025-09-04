North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Kim attended a Chinese military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, alongside other foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim is making a rare trip outside North Korea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the two leaders would conduct in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral and issues of mutual concern.

He said that Kim’s attendance at the parade and the talks with Xi “carry great significance.”

The North Korean leader, who arrived in Beijing by train on Tuesday, was among 26 foreign leaders who watched the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. It was the first time he joined an event with a large group of world leaders since taking office in late 2011.

He met Putin after the parade. The Russian leader praised the bravery of North Korean soldiers that Kim has sent to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Kim, on his first visit to China in six years, brought his young daughter, adding to speculation she is being primed as the country’s next leader.