North Korea has fired ballistic missiles toward the east, Seoul says

North Korea usually test-launches missiles into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, causing no damage in neighboring countries. But the Joint Chiefs statement only said the missiles were launched in a northeastern direction and didn’t say how far they traveled and where they landed.

The Joint Chiefs said South Korea has bolstered its surveillance posture and is closely exchanging related information with the U.S. and Japan.

Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters that Tokyo was closely communicating with Washington and Seoul, including by sharing real-time missile warning data, but that none of the missiles reached Japan’s territorial waters or exclusive economic zone.

South Korea next week hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, an annual summit meant to promote economic integration and trade. It has no military component. Trump was expected to come to Gyeongju ahead of the summit for bilateral meetings with leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, but South Korean officials say Trump won't likely attend APEC's main conference set for Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Experts earlier said North Korea could conduct provocative missile tests before or during the APEC summit to underscore its commitment to gain recognition as a nuclear weapons state. Experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would need that status to call for the U.N. to lift the economic sanctions punishing it for its weapons program.

Wednesday's ballistic missile launches by North Korea were the first of their kind since the country on May 8 tested short-range systems that simulated nuclear counterstrikes against U.S. and South Korean forces. They were also the first ballistic missile testing activities by North Korea since Lee took office in June with a promise to push to restore peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim has been sharply accelerating the pace of weapons tests since his high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with Trump fell apart in 2019 due to wrangling over the U.S.-led economic sanctions. But last month, Kim suggested he could return to talks if the U.S. drops its demand for North Korea's denuclearization, after Trump repeatedly expressed his hopes for new diplomacy.

Earlier this month, Kim displayed a new intercontinental ballistic missile at a military parade attended by Chinese, Russian and other top officials. The parade highlighted Kim’s growing diplomatic footing and his relentless drive to build a reliable arsenal of nuclear missiles targeting the U.S. and its allies.

North Korea's state media said the Oct. 10 parade featured the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, which it described as the country’s “most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system.” Observers said the ICBM is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat U.S. missile defenses and that North Korea could test-launch it in coming months.

___

Associated Press writers Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.