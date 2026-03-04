Noem defends Homeland Security Department in post-shooting appearances before Congress

Noem, the secretary leading President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, argues she has strengthened the nation's security by stemming migration from the southern border. She said immigration enforcement officers are following the law in the face of violent protesters. Most Republicans backed her stance, portraying Noem as a leader out to rectify immigration left unchecked by President Joe Biden's administration.

Here's a look at some highlights from her testimony.

Repeated Democratic attacks about immigration enforcement

During both days of testimony, Noem was repeatedly made to answer for her characterization of the two killed protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, as armed agitators. Bystanders' video and accounts have contradicted Noem’s depiction of events.

The top Democrat on the House committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, pushed Noem about her comments.

“You told a lie about them. You said they were domestic terrorists,” Raskin said.

Other Democrats questioned why DHS officers used force to yank people out of vehicles or why they’d pulled an American citizen from his Minneapolis home in his pajamas.

Noem also faced criticism from some Republicans, including most notably retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who on Tuesday called her leadership a “disaster.”

Over the two days, Noem pushed back on the allegations, saying that Democrats didn’t have their facts correct and defended how her officers operate.

“We do targeted enforcement based on intelligence and go after the worst of the worst,” Noem said.

Speaking Tuesday of her comments after the shootings, Noem said she was relying on information from people on the scene and blamed “violent protesters” for contributing to the chaos officers encountered.

Lawmakers question whether Noem is obstructing watchdog investigations

In the letter obtained by The Associated Press, Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said DHS leadership has “systematically obstructed” the office's work in 11 instances, including one criminal investigation with a “nexus” to the department.

Cuffari said that his department was not allowed to access databases or take other steps that were necessary for their investigations.

Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia asked Noem about the letter, saying that her department had a “pattern of obstructing investigations.”

Noem denied the accusation and said Cuffari hadn’t outlined what information he wanted and the timeline for his request.

“He wants unfettered access to every single thing in the department. And that’s not the process,” Noem said.

DHS under scrutiny over spending

Noem's department was infused with $170 billion, money granted by Congress that has since sparked questions over where and how it is being spent.

The secretary on Wednesday was asked about her department’s decision to carry out a $220 million ad campaign featuring Noem that encouraged people in the country illegally to leave voluntarily.

Democrats questioned whether the contracts went through a competitive bidding process and whether Noem’s associates unfairly benefited from the process.

“You’re using millions of dollars of taxpayer money in this way,” said Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse, who called it fraud. “Ultimately I think there’s going to be accountability.”

Noem said the spending was carried out lawfully.

The top Democrat on the committee also hammered Noem over her department’s purchase of luxury jets.

Noem defends use of administrative warrants

The Associated Press reported earlier this year that federal officers were asserting sweeping power to forcibly enter a suspect's home without a judge's warrant — something legal experts say infringes on constitutional rights.

Noem on both days said the warrants were appropriate and legal. She said their use in forcible entry was limited, saying that they were only used 28 times under her authority, without saying where they were used.

“We do use it, but it’s very rare when we do,” Noem said.

But the warrants' use received pushback even from Republicans. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said he’s a “strong proponent of the Fourth Amendment, and I think it would be helpful if we stuck to that.”

Questions about top Noem adviser's role

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a Democrat from California, asked Noem about her relationship with Corey Lewandowski, a special government employee who is one of the secretary's top advisers.

Lewandowski was Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016 and was long one of his most vocal supporters. He later became a key Noem supporter, helping her gain access to the former president’s political orbit.

When Noem took the position at DHS, Lewandowski became a special government employee — a position that is supposed to limit the number of days that he’s allowed to work at the department. But he’s been a constant presence at Noem's side, raising questions about how many days he's actually working and about the nature of the pair's relationship.

Kamlager-Dove said Lewandowski wields “unchecked” and “unconfirmed” power and asked whether Noem and Lewandowski were having an affair.

“At any time during your tenure as director of the Department of Homeland Security have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?” said Kamlager-Dove.

“Mr. Chairman, I am shocked that we are going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today,” Noem said. She denied the allegations, calling the questioning offensive and said Lewandowski does not have decision-making authority.