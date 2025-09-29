No formal complaint filed in Dublin incident involving Steelers backup quarterback, police say

“No formal complaint has been made by any person at this time,” the national police, called An Garda Síochána, said in a statement Monday.

“Following preliminary enquiries, An Garda Síochána has no further information to substantiate, or not, any report this incident involved a robbery,” it added.

The Irish Independent newspaper reported that “a number of males were involved in an assault on Thompson near the Temple Bar area" and that the player's phone was stolen.

Police didn't comment on reports of an assault.

Police said they became involved early Saturday when officers on patrol on Dame Street “encountered a male who required medical assistance.”

“The male in his 20s was treated and assessed at the scene by emergency services personnel,” the police statement added.

Thompson has been on injured reserve and wasn’t eligible to play Sunday in what was Ireland’s first regular-season NFL game. The Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-21 at Croke Park, and Thompson was at the game.

Thompson's Instagram account has been switched to private.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said the team was “aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

The NFL declined to comment on Sunday.

The NFL Players Association said it was looking into the matter.

“As always, our priority is the health and safety of our player members — especially as we continue to work on the player protections and well-being while playing international games — and we will continue to support Skylar in any way he needs," the NFLPA said.

