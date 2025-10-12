No. 3 Indiana has its highest ranking ever in AP Top 25, Texas, USC back in the rankings

The Buckeyes strengthened their hold on No. 1 with a solid road win against then-No. 17 Illinois and received 50 first-place votes, 10 more than last week. Miami, which was idle, earned 13 first-place votes and Indiana got the other three.

Alabama moved up two spots to No. 6 and was followed by Texas Tech, Oregon, Georgia and LSU. Oregon dropped five spots and has its lowest ranking in 20 polls since it was No. 8 in September 2024.

Indiana’s groundbreaking run under second-year coach Curt Cignetti has been one of the biggest stories in college football since last season. The Hoosiers went into the Oregon game 0-46 on the road against top-five teams and, before Sunday, had never been ranked higher than No. 4. Their three first-place votes are their most in a poll since they got the same number when they were ranked No. 6 on Nov. 5, 1945.

Oklahoma plunged eight spots to No. 14 with its first loss, 23-6 to Texas. The Longhorns were the preseason No. 1 team, but a season-opening loss at Ohio State and Week 6 loss at Florida dropped them out of the Top 25. In beating the rival Soooners, they held a top-10 opponent without a touchdown for the first time since 1979 and re-entered the poll at No. 21.

Missouri, which started 5-0, fell two spots to No. 16 after its three-point home loss to Alabama.

In and out

— No. 20 Southern California, ranked two weeks in September, returned on the strength of its 18-point home win over Michigan.

— No. 21 Texas picked up its first win of the season against a ranked opponent and won't see another one for at least three weeks.

— No. 23 Utah is back after a three-week absence following a 32-point win over Arizona State.

— No. 24 Cincinnati beat UCF at home for its fifth straight win and is ranked for the first time since 2022.

— No. 25 Nebraska came from behind to beat Maryland on the road and has its first ranking of the season.

— Michigan (15), Illinois (17), Arizona State (21), Iowa State (22) and Florida State (25) dropped out.

Poll points

— No. 4 Texas A&M has its highest ranking in a regular season since it was No. 3 in September 1995.

— No. 25 Nebraska is ranked in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013-14.

— With five teams dropping out, it was the most turnover in a regular-season poll since seven teams fell out Oct. 2, 2022.

Conference call

SEC (10) — Nos. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 14, 16, 17, 21.

Big Ten (5) — Nos. 1, 3, 8, 20, 25.

Big 12 (4) — Nos. 7, 15, 23, 24.

ACC (3) — Nos. 2, 12, 18.

American (2) — Nos. 19, 22.

Independent (1) — No. 13.

Ranked vs. ranked

— No. 5 Mississippi (6-0) at No. 9 Georgia (5-1): Judging by their close call against Washington State, the Rebels might have been looking ahead to this one. They've lost six straight in Athens since 1996.

— No. 10 LSU (5-1) at No. 17 Vanderbilt (5-1): Tigers have won 10 straight in the series. Both teams will be ranked in this matchup for the first time since 1947.

— No. 11 Tennessee (5-1) at No. 6 Alabama (5-1): A Top 25 matchup for fifth straight year. Both teams coming off hard-fought, three-point wins.

— No. 20 Southern California (5-1) at No. 13 Notre Dame (4-2): High stakes in this storied series with both teams clinging to playoff hopes.

— No. 23 Utah (5-1) at No. 15 BYU (6-0): First Top 25 matchup in this one since 2009. Last year, Cougars benefited from a questionable fourth-down defensive holding penalty before kicking field goal with 4 seconds left for a 22-21 win.

