No. 21 Alabama looks to step up effort and intensity after lackluster loss in opener

“A lot of coaches (are) fed up,” tight end Josh Cuevas said. “But it’s just kind of how it’s going to be for the rest of the season."

No. 21 Alabama, with its lowest ranking in 17 years, is trying to step up its intensity and hustle during practice this week before hosting Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. It's all about reclaiming the “Bama standard.”

The Tide didn't come close to it against the Seminoles, and players don't have to look far to find clips showing them loafing at times and getting outmuscled on nearly every play.

“Everybody sees it watching film,” linebacker Qua Russaw said. “Everybody’s not running to the ball. We addressed that at practice. Coaches are on our tail about getting to the ball and finishing with the ball carrier the right way.”

Where does Alabama go from here? The Tide held a players-only meeting before practice Sunday to address issues. Perhaps the most perplexing part of the performance: Alabama is a veteran team with 15 returning starters and only two underclassmen in the starting lineup. Given that, players are confidence a turnaround is imminent.

Several veteran leaders spoke up, including receiver Germie Bernard, center Parker Brailsford, linebacker Deontae Lawson, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and quarterback Ty Simpson.

“We’re going to allow our players to get it fixed,” defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “Certainly there was enough blame to go around. You can point to every position on the field that had issues in terms of not executing at the level they’re capable of and not playing with the passion, energy and effort that we have established here already. Those are things we’re going to allow guys to get fixed.”

Getting to the why of the performance is another part of the process. Coaches and players were unified in saying they felt the preparation was strong, but the execution wasn’t up to par.

Given that Alabama is 5-5 in its last 10 games, it seems to be leaning toward a trend. The biggest message from staff to players is to just play free.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the pressure,” Russaw said. “I feel like it’s more of guys trying to do their jobs and a little scared to mess up. We’ve got guys all over the team athletic-wise who can just have fun. That’s all the coaches are trying to get us to do. Just be ourselves. No matter the call, the scheme, no matter what, just flying around having fun.”

Coach Kalen DeBoer’s message Monday was to “cut it loose,” meaning block out the outside noise and play the right way. Alabama has back-to-back home games against ULM and Wisconsin, followed by a bye week and a trip to No. 4 Georgia on Sept 27.

“These guys, they’re great kids. They want it bad,” DeBoer said. “It's just showing them. A lot of times, they already know. And making sure that we continue to be intentional. That’s a word that I use a lot and it’s going to be something I use a lot more this week again. Just be intentional on what we’re trying to accomplish with quality reps and make sure that every rep is done at a high level, from the effort to the execution.”

