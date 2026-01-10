No. 20 Louisville beats Boston College 75-62 as ex-G League player London Johnson is made available

Louisville announced a few hours before the game that London Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard who played three seasons in the NBA G League, would be available to play, although he did not enter the game. The 21-year-old has two seasons of eligibility.

Boston College (7-9, 0-3) led by as many as 10 with 2:49 until halftime.

Aly Khalifa gave Louisville its first lead, 44-43, on a 3-pointer with 14 minutes left. That was part of a 13-2 run to get back into the contest. A 14-3 run over a nearly four-minute span put the Cardinals in control.

Fru scored 13 of his points after halftime. Adrian Wooley added 16 points for the Cardinals, who shot 56% in the second half and 49% overall.

Fred Payne led Boston College with 22 points. The Eagles were looking for their first conference road victory since beating the Cardinals 67-61 on March 9, 2024.

Boston College shot just 36.5% from the floor and 7 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Coach Pat Kelsey got his 300th career win.

Up next

Boston College: Visits Clemson on Tuesday.

Louisville: Hosts No. 23 Virginia on Tuesday.

