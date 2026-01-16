No. 2 South Carolina women beat No. 4 Texas 68-65 to avenge only loss

Madison Booker had 24 points and Rori Harmon added 16 to lead Texas (18-2, 3-2), which finished 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

Texas handed South Carolina its only loss on Nov. 27 in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas — considered a nonconference game — when Harmon made a 10-foot floater with a second left.

But the Gamecocks made sure not to let this one get away.

Edwards drove and drew a foul for a three-point play that gave South Carolina a 58-57 lead with 4:12 remaining. Madina Okot followed with a clutch 3 — only her third all season — to give the Gamecocks the biggest lead of the game at that point.

Johnson later wiggled free in the low post for a layup to push the lead to five with 1:07 to play.

Booker scored on a putback, but Johnson hit a short jumper with 23 seconds left to increase the lead to five again.

Alicia Tournebize of France made her South Carolina debut, receiving a huge ovation when she checked into the game in the first quarter. The 6-foot-7 Tournebize was a midseason acquisition after playing professionally for Tango Bourges Basket, a professional team in France’s top league.

Tournebize played five minutes and did not score.

Up next

Texas hosts Texas A&M on Sunday.

South Carolina visits Coppin State on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball