No. 19 James Madison makes case for playoff with 31-14 win over Troy in Sun Belt title game

On a chilly night when fans were repeatedly chided for throwing snowballs onto the field, JMU's defense recorded eight sacks, a scoop-and-score touchdown and, for the sixth time this season, shut out an opponent in the second half. Defensive end Sahir West had three sacks and was in on 10 tackles.

Quarterback Alonza Barnett III’s 26-yard touchdown run with 4:11 to play sealed the win as coach Bob Chesney, reportedly bound for UCLA, won his final home game with the Dukes. Barnett rushed for 85 yards and threw for 93 yards and a TD with an interception.

A coaching gamble helped keep the game tight in the first half.

With Troy trailing 17-7 and facing a fourth-and-1 at its own 34-yard line, coach Gerad Parker opted to go for it. Lining up in a tight formation, the Trojans used play-action and tried to catch JMU’s defense unprepared for a pass downfield.

The play didn’t seem to surprise the Dukes’ defense, but defensive back Elijah Culp grabbed Troy receiver RaRa Thomas, getting flagged for pass interference and giving the Trojans a first down.

Troy went on to score seven plays later, with Tae Meadows' 2-yard touchdown run trimming the JMU lead to 17-14 with 2:14 left.

Troy (8-5) had a chance to tie it, but Scott Taylor Renfroe missed a 46-yard field-goal try with 4:24 left in the third quarter.

The Trojans led 7-3 early in the second quarter when Knight busted loose for his 73-yard TD, the longest in Sun Belt title game history.

The takeaway

Troy: The Trojans were three-touchdown underdogs playing at JMU in the title game and kept things tight for most of the night.

JMU: If the Dukes needed to rack up style points to impress the CFP selection committee, they probably came up short. Still, they followed up a dominant 8-0 regular season in conference play with a Sun Belt championship.

Up next

Troy: The Trojans are headed to a bowl game for the third time in four seasons.

JMU: The Dukes will hope for the chaos of a Duke win, which could lead to the ACC getting shut out of the playoff. If not, JMU will be bowl-bound for a third straight year.

