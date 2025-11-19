No. 17 Michigan State makes season-high 11 3-pointers to beat No. 12 Kentucky 83-66

Pounding the ball inside and cashing in on second opportunities, a much more familiar recipe for coach Tom Izzo's bunch, also worked. The Spartans outrebounded Kentucky 42-28 and never led by fewer than 10 after Teng's baseline fadeaway jumper deep in the corner with 2 seconds remaining in the first half.

Coen Carr threw down one of his trademark dunks on an alley-oop early in the second, and Michigan State fended off some Kentucky runs and expanded its lead to 20 and beyond in the final minutes.

The Wildcats (3-2) started fast and led 5-0 very early before going ice cold from the field. They were 8 of 29, including 4 of 15 from 3-point range, in the first half on the way to a second loss in three games.

Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 12 points, while Denzel Aberdeen, Collin Chandler and New York native Mouhamed Dioubate scored 10 apiece.

Kentucky point guard Jaland Lowe missed his fifth consecutive game to open the season. He’s out indefinitely after dislocating his right shoulder in an intrasquad scrimmage last month.

Up next

Michigan State: Hosts Detroit Mercy on Friday night.

Kentucky: Hosts Loyola Maryland on Friday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball