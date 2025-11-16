No. 11 Oklahoma delivers defensive gem and upsets No. 4 Alabama 23-21 in Tuscaloosa

Kip Lewis had seven tackles, including two sacks, and No. 11 Oklahoma stunned fourth-ranked Alabama 23-21 on Saturday to send shock waves through the Southeastern Conference
Alabama defensive backs Red Morgan (16) and Keon Sabb (3) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) celebrate a stop against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Alabama defensive backs Red Morgan (16) and Keon Sabb (3) and linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) celebrate a stop against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Sports
By KENNINGTON SMITH III – Associated Press
25 minutes ago
X

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kip Lewis had seven tackles, including two sacks, and No. 11 Oklahoma stunned fourth-ranked Alabama 23-21 on Saturday to send shock waves through the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners (7-2, 4-2 SEC) had three takeaways — scoring 17 points off those turnovers — and got a key stop late to end Alabama's winning streaks of eight games overall and 17 at home. The Crimson Tide (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) had a chance in the waning minutes, but Ty Simpson’s fourth-down pass to Ryan Williams fell incomplete.

The Sooners ran out the clock from there, setting off a raucous celebration by their visiting fans. Oklahoma — a six-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook — managed just 212 yards of offense but had an interception and recovered two fumbles.

Alabama still controls its destiny in the SEC championship game race and can secure a spot by beating rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl in two weeks.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

In Other News
1
2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday
2
Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care...
3
Historical marker unveiled in Springfield for sports legend Brooks...
4
‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John speaks at Miami Hamilton, calls...
5
Clark County Public Library celebrates the opening of Northridge’s Mary...