Newly elected Arizona lawmaker has yet to be sworn into office, as House Democrats welcome her

“It's very frustrating,” she told The Associated Press after from a late evening meeting of House Democrats. She said it's unfair to the residents she will be serving in the Arizona's seventh district, with “no one voting for them, no constituent services, no support.”

The delay plays out as Republicans pursue President Donald Trump’s agenda in Congress, where they hold slim majorities in both the House and Senate, leading to intense partisan battles — including the government shutdown.

Grijalva's presence, once she is sworn in, would narrow the margins and give Democrats, in the minority, more power as they confront Trump and the GOP agenda.

House Speaker Mike Johnson says it's “standard practice” to swear in new members once the House is in session, and Grijalva is expected to be sworn in when the chamber resumes business next week. But two Republican congressmen who were elected earlier this year in special elections were sworn in a day after winning their seats, and when the House was not in session.

“I don’t know why the rules are different for me,” Grijalva said.

Democrats accuse Johnson of delaying Grijalva’s swearing-in because it improves their chances of forcing a vote for the release of the Justice Department files on the sex trafficking investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein. Grijalva has pledged to back that effort and would be the last signatory needed for a petition to force that vote, joining Democrats and some Republicans.

“The Republicans are blocking her from her position because they want to protect pedophiles. It’s a disgrace,” Sen. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from the same state, said in a post on X.

Earlier this week, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts sent a letter to Johnson, criticizing his cancelation of previously scheduled votes Tuesday and Wednesday, saying the decision jeopardized negotiations to avoid a government shutdown and delayed the swearing-in of Grijalva.

Clark charged that “common practice” for special elections in which results are not in doubt is for the swearing-in to take place “at the earliest opportunity.”

“Any delay in swearing in Representative-elect Grijalva unnecessarily deprives her constituents of representation and calls into question if the motive behind the delay is to further avoid the release of the Epstein files,” Clark wrote in the letter.

The speaker's office sent the AP a statement saying Johnson intends to schedule the swearing-in next week.

“As is standard practice, with the House now having received the appropriate paperwork from the state, the Speaker’s Office intends to schedule a swearing in for the Representative-elect when the House returns to session,” a spokesperson said.

Both chambers of Congress were out of session last week and part of this week in observance of the Jewish holy days.

Grijalva was elected to replace her father, the late U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a progressive Democrat who represented the state for more than two decades in Congress before his death in March.

The newcomer won the seat in southern Arizona last week with more than double the votes of her Republican opponent, making her the first Latina to represent Arizona in Congress.

The congressional office closed the day after the election, she said, and there are no services being offered at the moment for constituents of the district, which hugs almost the entire length of Arizona’s border with Mexico.

Grijalva was in the Capitol this week, and the chamber did open briefly as some Democrats gathered to push their demands to save health care funds as part of a deal to keep the government funded.

“There’s no justification to further delay the representative-elect from being sworn in as a member of the House,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters Wednesday, saying he expects it to happen next Tuesday.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican who has pushed for the release of the Epstein files, had said he was looking forward to Grijalva's arrival.

“I encourage Speaker Johnson to follow applicable laws and House precedent to ensure Rep.-elect Grijalva is sworn in at her earliest eligibility,” Massie said in a statement provided to the AP. _______ Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Matt Brown contributed to this report from Washington.