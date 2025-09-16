New York Rangers name J.T. Miller captain on the eve of training camp

New York reacquired Miller in late January in a deal with Vancouver. Miller was one of the Rangers' leading scorers and tied for 13th in the NHL from that point forward.

“Since his arrival last season, J.T. immediately became a leader for our group and exemplifies how we want to conduct ourselves both on and off the ice," general manager Chris Drury said. "Congratulations to J.T. and his entire family on an incredibly meaningful achievement, and we’re confident he will continue to represent our organization with class, commitment and integrity.”

Miller, 32, is the 29th captain in the history of the Original Six franchise. He assumes the role as the Rangers begin a new era with two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan taking over behind the bench.

Expectations are high after they missed the playoffs last season, coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference final in 2024. Peter Laviolette was fired, Drury received a contract extension and hired Sullivan before signing defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov among a handful of roster changes.

The first on-ice session of training camp is Thursday. The Rangers start the season Oct. 7 against Sullivan's old team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

