New York Giants hire John Harbaugh as coach fresh off his firing by the Baltimore Ravens

Harbaugh joins the Giants 11 days after he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens, who made the playoffs 12 times with him in charge and won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season. They fell short this year after a missed kick at the buzzer in Week 18, leading ownership to make an change and put Harbaugh on the market.

Giants ownership and general manager Joe Schoen pounced, bringing on a proven winner with significant NFL head-coaching experience. Harbaugh interviewed in person for the vacancy earlier this week, spending several hours at the team facility, speaking with young quarterback Jaxson Dart and going out to dinner.

Harbaugh is now tasked with turning around the beleaguered franchise that has made just two playoff appearances over the past 12 years and not made it past the divisional round.

___

