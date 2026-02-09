New video footage released from day of the fatal Brown University shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — New video footage from the day of the Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine others was released Monday, with city officials saying they had redacted the most graphic, violent images to avoid harming victims and “maintain the trust we have built in our community.”

“It is incredibly important to me that the city of Providence remains fully transparent, accountable and compliant with the state’s Access to Public Records Act,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said in a statement. “We also know that the footage and audio we are required to release will likely be harmful and traumatizing for the victims, families and neighbors who are still trying to heal and recover from this incident.”