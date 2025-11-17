Breaking: Champaign County home baker opens first brick-and-mortar in Piqua

New statue of Bridget Jones joins other film icons in London's Leicester Square

Bridget Jones is now a permanent resident of London's Leicester Square, joining icons like Harry Potter and Mary Poppins
Renee Zellweger, left, and writer Helen Fielding pose for photographers during the unveiling of the Bridget Jones statue in Leicester Square, London, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Credit: Millie Turner/Invision/AP

Credit: Millie Turner/Invision/AP

Renee Zellweger, left, and writer Helen Fielding pose for photographers during the unveiling of the Bridget Jones statue in Leicester Square, London, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)
Arts & Entertainment
1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Bridget Jones has joined Harry Potter, Mary Poppins and Paddington as permanent residents of London's famed Leicester Square.

A new bronze statue of the romantic comedy heroine was unveiled Monday to mark 25 years since the release of the first “Bridget Jones” film.

Actor Renée Zellweger, who has played the titular character four times since the first “Bridget Jones' Diary” was released on big screens in 2001, attended the unveiling along with author Helen Fielding, whose books inspired the films.

The statue, which depicts Zellweger dressed in a mini skirt and clutching a diary and a pen, is the newest addition to the “Scenes in the Square” trail in Leicester Square, the home of numerous international film premieres.

The attraction, launched in 2020 to celebrate a century of cinema, also features statues of Mr. Bean, Bugs Bunny, Laurel and Hardy, Batman and Wonder Woman.

“Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy," the fourth film in the franchise, was released earlier this year.

In Other News
1
Virtual Farm Trips providing students alternative way to learn aside...
2
‘Last month, we ran out of food’; Pantries, food banks seeing increased...
3
2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday
4
Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care...
5
Historical marker unveiled in Springfield for sports legend Brooks...