New Jersey Democrats pick from crowded field in special election for Sherrill's US House seat

Among the leading Democrats seeking the nomination is former Rep. Tom Malinowski, who lost a bid for reelection in a different district in 2022. He has the endorsement of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Andy Kim, who has built support among progressive groups.

Brendan Gill, an elected commissioner in Essex County, one of New Jersey's most populous, has close ties to former Gov. Phil Murphy, whose first campaign for governor he managed.

Analilia Mejia, a onetime head of the Working Families Alliance in the state and political director for Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, has his endorsement, as well as that of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York.

Tahesha Way, who served as lieutenant governor and secretary of state for two terms under Murphy until last month, is also in the race.

The other candidates are John Bartlett; Zach Beecher, J-L Cauvin, Marc Chaaban, Cammie Croft, Dean Dafis, Jeff Grayzel, Justin Strickland and Anna Lee Williams.

The district covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties in northern New Jersey, including some of New York City's wealthier suburbs.

Sherrill represented the district for four terms after her election in 2018. She won despite the region's historical loyalty to the GOP, a dynamic that began to shift during President Donald Trump's first term.

The special general election is set for April 16.