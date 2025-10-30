New deaths and illnesses reported in listeria outbreak tied to recalled pasta meals

The new deaths were reported in Hawaii and Oregon, the CDC said. Previous deaths were reported in Illinois, Michigan, Texas and Utah. One person who became ill was pregnant and it resulted in the death of a fetus.

The outbreak has been traced to precooked pasta produced by Nate's Fine Foods of Roseville, California. In September, the company recalled nearly 245,000 pounds (111,130 kilograms) of pasta, including cases of linguine, fettuccine, penne and other products sold to large producers of heat-and-eat meals and pasta salads.

The move came after tests showed that pasta made by Nate's Fine Foods contained the same strain of listeria found in chicken fettuccine Alfredo and meatball linguine products identified in the outbreak. FreshRealm, the San Clemente, California, company that produced those meals, used genetic sequencing to confirm the link to the outbreak.

Several national grocery stores have recalled dozens of products made with the affected pasta. People should check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled foods and throw them away or return them to stores for a refund, officials said.

The CDC is working with state health officials to determine whether sick people ate recalled food or if additional foods may be contaminated with listeria bacteria linked to the outbreak. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Agriculture Department are also investigating.

Here are the recalls to date:

