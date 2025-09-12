New dad McCarthy back at practice with Vikings, while Darrisaw ruled out as knee recovery continues

“You don’t ever have to ask me to go for something like that,” O'Connell said he told McCarthy, reflecting on the birth of his fourth child during his first season with the Vikings: “I liked to pump myself in 2022 when all I did was stand on the sideline and coach a football game a couple days later.”

McCarthy will have to play again without standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Still in the final stage of his recovery from ACL and MCL repair surgery, Darrisaw was ruled out of Minnesota's game against Atlanta on Sunday night.

The Vikings also ruled out edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel and backup cornerback Jeff Okudah because they're still in the concussion protocol after getting banged up in the season opener at Chicago. Safety Harrison Smith, who didn't play last week while working his way back from a personal health matter, was listed as questionable.

The absence of a roster move for Darrisaw has indicated he’s close to returning, and O’Connell said on Friday the fifth-year player did not have a setback. Darrisaw has been practicing with a large brace on his left knee.

Darrisaw was listed as questionable to play against the Bears last week and was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday and Friday. The Vikings wanted Darrisaw to go through a pregame warmup on the grass on Soldier Field as part of the conclusion of the rehabilitation process, but O'Connell made it sound as though there wasn't any deliberation about suiting him up last week, either. Justin Skule struggled in pass protection in Darrisaw's place against the Bears.

“He’s still so far ahead of schedule and in such a great place on the daily that we just want to continue that," O'Connell said. “We’re just going to continue to work through it the right way, as we kind of like to handle everything around here.”

Van Ginkel's absence will elevate the role for 2024 first-round draft pick Dallas Turner, whose progress this season has pleased the coaching staff. But if Smith isn't cleared, the Vikings would be without three starters on defense, after placing linebacker Blake Cashman on injured reserve this week with a hamstring strain.

Backup running back Ty Chandler, their primary kickoff returner, joined Cashman on IR on Thursday. Cashman and Chandler must miss a minimum of four games, first eligible to return on Oct. 19 against Philadelphia after the team's bye week.

For the Falcons, four backups were ruled out: wide receivers Jamal Agnew (groin) and Casey Washington (concussion), safety Jordan Fuller (knee) and right tackle Jack Nelson (calf). Agnew is the primary punt and kickoff returner. Nickel cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (shoulder), backup safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin) were listed as questionable.

