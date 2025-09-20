Nebraska completes Hail Mary to tie No. 21 Michigan as half expires

Nebraska called timeout with one second left after Emmett Johnson's short run to the 48. Raiola moved to his right and launched a high-arcing ball downfield. Barney outjumped Michigan's Jaden Mangham for the ball at the goal line, turned and fell into the end zone.

The play was reminiscent of Ron Kellogg III's 49-yard end-of-the-game Hail Mary that Jordan Westerkamp came down with to give the Cornhuskers a 27-24 win over Northwestern in 2013.

Raiola and Barney had connected for a 26-yard touchdown on the Huskers' previous possession.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football