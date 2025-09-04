NCAA committee recommends eliminating spring transfer window for FBS players; vote looms

The Division I Administrative Committee must approve the legislative changes. The vote is expected to occur before October 1.

FBS coaches voted unanimously to support the January portal proposal during their American Football Coaches Association convention earlier this year. The changes, if implemented, would allow coaches to focus more on coaching during bowl season, and it would prevent most teams from losing active players as they prepare for important games.

The spring portal period, which was April 16-25 this past offseason, had many players and coaches juggling transfers and spring practice. Nico Iamaleava, a quarterback who led Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last season, left the Volunteers for UCLA in the spring, leaving Tennessee scrambling. The issue might have been avoided without a spring window.

The NCAA’s FBS and FCS oversight committees recommended eliminating the spring window last August, but other concerns, such as revenue sharing, took precedence.

In 2024-25, the NCAA’s Division I Council voted to reduce the total number of days players in FBS and FCS can be entered into the portal from 45 to 30. That resulted in a 20-day period in December and a 10-day period in April.

Players can commit and transfer to their next school at any time after their names have been entered into the portal.

If the recommendation is approved, graduate transfers would also have to wait until Jan. 2 to enter their names in the transfer portal. Last year, they could enter their names starting on Oct. 1.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football