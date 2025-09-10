Musk loses crown as world's richest to software giant Larry Ellison in new Bloomberg ranking

The switch in the ranking came after a blockbuster earnings report from Oracle powered by multibillion dollar orders from customers as the AI race heats up.

Another news organization with a long history of tallying the world's richest, Forbes, still has Musk at the top, at $439 billion. Bloomberg put his net worth at $385 billion. The difference is in how the two estimate the value of Musk's rocket company SpaceX, among other private holdings.

With Ellison's surging fortune Wednesday, he could fund the lifestyles of 5 million American families for a year, about the entire population of Florida, allowing them to all quit their jobs, assuming the U.S. median household income.

Or Ellison could just tell all of South Africa to take a vacation for year and produce nothing, based on its gross domestic product.