Multiple people shot at Mormon church in Michigan and shooter is down, police say

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Multiple people have been shot at a Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police said Sunday.
The shooting occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, local police said in a social media post. The church was on fire.
Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
