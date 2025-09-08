MTV VMAs kick off with Lady Gaga winning artist of the year and Doja Cat performance

The MTV Video Music Awards have kicked off Sunday with Lady Gaga winning artist of the year
Lady Gaga accepts the award for artist of the year during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – AP Entertainment Writer
42 minutes ago
The MTV Video Music Awards kicked off Sunday with Lady Gaga winning artist of the year, setting up the night’s leading nominee for a big night.

Gaga is also set to perform on the show and ended her acceptance speech by saying she had to leave the UBS Arena where the VMAs are being held to get to Madison Square Garden.

The VMAs, hosted by LL Cool J, kicked off with a freewheeling spirit. During Cool J’s opening monologue, a video of Doja Cat mimicking ’80s MTV personality Max Headroom interrupted him. Her message transitioned seamlessly into a performance that kicked off with a solo by Kenny G.

Doja Cat, who was seen casually chewing on her lipstick on the red carpet, pranced across the stage performing “Jealous Type” to raucous applause.

Going into the show, history was on the line with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé vying to become the most awarded artist in VMAs history. Each have 30 and were only nominated in the artist of the year category, so Gaga's win will leave them tied for another year.

The late Ozzy Osbourne will be celebrated in fitting fashion when some of rock's biggest names take the stage in his honor. Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, British firebrand YUNGBLUD and Nuno Bettencourt will unite to deliver a medley of Osbourne’s greatest hits, a tribute that underscores his impact on generations of musicians.

Mariah Carey will receive the 2025 Video Vanguard Award. Previous recipients include Katy Perry, Shakira, Beyoncé and Madonna.

Busta Rhymes will receive the first ever MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award during the show, and Ricky Martin will be honored with the inaugural Latin Icon Award. Both will perform.

Other performers will include Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Alex Warren, J Balvin, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will be broadcast by CBS for the first time. It will also be simulcast on MTV and available for streaming on Paramount+ in the United States.

AP Music Writer Maria Sherman contributed reporting from New York.

