Mpetshi Perricard upsets Fritz at Shanghai Masters, Djokovic struggles but advances, Sinner retires

Sinner massaged his right thigh during the decider.

“This is definitely not the way you want to win,” Griekspoor said. “Brutal conditions here in Shanghai all week already. I thought we were a little bit lucky to play in the evening without sun, but two hours and 36 minutes on the clock, middle of the third set… I’m sorry for him, I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Mpetshi Perricard sent down 12 aces, to Fritz's nine, and took a break in each set as he clinched his first tour victory against the American to set up a last-16 meeting with 10th-seeded Holger Rune.

Also Sunday, Novak Djokovic was made to work hard before he rallied past German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Djokovic struggled to cope with Hanfmann's big serve and excellent play at the net. He'll be up against Jaume Munar in the next round. Djokovic was sick during the second set and threw up during a changeover.

“It’s the same for every player out on the court, but it’s brutal,” Djokovic said of the conditions. “It’s brutal when you have over 80 percent of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they’re playing during the day with heat, with sun, it’s even more brutal."

Djokovic is bidding for a record-extending fifth title at the Shanghai Masters.

Rune beat 21st-seeded Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4, Zizou Bergs upset 19th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (1), 6-3 and the 31st-seeded Gabriel Diallo advanced by walkover after David Goffin retired early in the first set.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Japan Open last week, is not in Shanghai due to minor ailments.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis