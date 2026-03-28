Moses Itauma knocks out Jermaine Franklin with big uppercut in 5th round

Franklin, who went the distance with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua three years ago, had been billed as Itauma's toughest test yet.

The 21-year-old British southpaw had been dispatching opponents early — none of his previous nine opponents had made it through two rounds.

Franklin (24-3, 15 KOs) was knocked down in the third and ultimately made it to midway through the fifth at Co-op Live Arena. After the uppercut, Itauma threw one final right that seemed to graze the falling Franklin.

Itauma turned pro three years ago in a debut KO victory that lasted just 23 seconds.

The 32-year-old Franklin, a native of Saginaw, Michigan, had won his previous three bouts since his loss to Joshua in April 2023.

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AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing