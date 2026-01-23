More than half the US threatened with ice, snow and cold in massive winter storm

Maricela Resendiz picked up chicken, eggs and pizzas at a store Friday to get her, her 5-year-old son and her boyfriend through the weekend.

“It’s going to be a big storm,” she said, adding her weekend plans are “staying in, just being out of the way.”

Ice and snow could begin falling later Friday in Texas and Oklahoma. The storm was expected to slide into the South with freezing rain and sleet. Then it will move into the Northeast, dumping about a foot (30 centimeters) of snow from Washington, D.C., through New York and Boston, the National Weather Service predicted.

Boston declared a cold emergency through the weekend with wind chills predicted to dip well below zero.

Arctic air is the first piece to fall in place

Arctic air that spilled down from Canada prompted Chicago Public Schools and others in the Midwest to cancel classes Friday. With wind chills predicted to be as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) frostbite could set in within 10 minutes, making it too dangerous to walk to school or wait for the bus.

In Bismarck, North Dakota, where the wind chill was minus 41 Fahrenheit (minus 41 Celsius) on Friday morning, Colin Cross cleaned out an empty unit for the apartment complex where he works.

“I’ve been here a while and my brain stopped working,” said Cross, bundled up in long johns, two long-sleeved shirts, a jacket, hat, hood, gloves and boots.

Ice, snow and sleet will start later Friday in places like Oklahoma, where Department of Transportation workers pretreated roads with salt brine. The Highway Patrol canceled days off for troopers and was partnering with the National Guard to send teams out to help stranded drivers.

Texas was bracing too. Frigid temperatures closed Houston schools Friday. Utility companies brought in thousands and employees to help keep the power on.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire posted online. “We’re hoping for the best, but prepared for the worst.”

Ice could take down power lines

More than 1,000 flights nationwide were delayed or canceled Friday, with well over half of them in Dallas, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. The website listed more than 1,400 cancellations for Saturday, when the worst weather could start in busy Atlanta.

Once ice and snow end, the frigid air from the north will head south and east. It will take a while to thaw out, an especially dangerous prospect in places where ice and snow weighs down tree branches and power lines and cuts electricity, perhaps for days.

Ice can add hundreds of pounds to power lines and branches and make them more susceptible to snapping, especially if it's windy.

In at least 11 Southern states from Texas to Virginia, a majority of homes are heated by electricity, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

A severe cold snap five years ago took down much of the power grid in Texas, leaving millions without power for days and resulting in hundreds of deaths. Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that won't happen again.

Pipes are also at risk.

In Atlanta, where temperatures could dip to 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 12 Celsius) and stay below freezing for 36 hours, M. Cary & Daughters Plumbing co-owner Melissa Cary ordered all the pipe and repair supplies she could get. She said her daily calls could go from about 40 to several hundred.

“We’re out there; we can’t feel our fingers, our toes; we’re soaking wet,” Cary said. “I keep the hot chocolate and soup coming.”

People are hunkering down

In Atlanta, Eliacar Diego was looking for a warm place after sleeping under a bridge to stay out of the rain. News of the storm hadn't found its way to many of the homeless people with him. He planned to find one of the warming centers that the city opens during bitterly cold weather.

“I’ve just got to get through this weekend,” Diego said.

At the University of Georgia in Athens, sophomore Eden England decided to stay on campus and ride out the weather with her friends, even as the school encouraged students to leave dorms and go home because of concerns that ice could leave the residence halls without power.

“I was texting my parents and we kind of just realized that whether I’m here or at home, it’s going to suck either way,” England said. “So I’d rather be with my friends, kind of struggling together if anything happens.”

___

Megnien reported from Atlanta and Collins reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press writers around the country contributed to this report.