More than 1,200 dead from floods in Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand as rescue efforts intensify

In Indonesia, the hardest-hit nation, rescuers are struggling to access villages in Sumatra island, where roads have been washed out and bridges have collapsed. At least 475 people remain missing, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Agency. Helicopters and boats have been deployed, but officials warn that worsening weather and damaged infrastructure are slowing operations.

Military-led rescue teams in Sri Lanka continue to scour devastated areas for 352 people still missing in floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Disaster Management Center said Tuesday. But access remains a challenge as roads are blocked landslides and bridges have collapsed in several locations.

In the central city of Kandy, residents were struggling without water, relying instead on bottled water collected from natural springs. Authorities warn that conditions could worsen as more rain is forecast in the coming days.

In southern Thailand, cleanup has begun on streets and in buildings after massive floods affected more than 1.5 million households and 3.9 million people. Authorities are working to restore infrastructure, including water and electricity.

Thailand’s Interior Ministry said Monday it would set up public kitchens to provide freshly cooked food to affected residents. The first batch of compensation payments of 239 million baht ($7.4 million) is set to be distributed to 26,000 people, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat also said Monday.

