More than 100,000 El Paso, Texas residents left with little to no water after main break

A boil water notice was issued, and water distribution centers were set up, officials said.

Classes were canceled Monday at more than a dozen schools in the El Paso Independent School District due to the outage. Other schools in the area remained open but were under the boil water notice.

Trejo said that about 38,000 customer connections were put out of service because of the break, which translates to over 100,000 residents impacted. He said that more than 15 water reservoirs “essentially drained out.”

He said there isn't enough information yet to determine what caused the break.

Trejo asked for patience as they make repairs and go through the process to get the water flowing again.