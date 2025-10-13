Montreal Canadiens sign 2025 rookie of the year Lane Hutson to 8-year, $70.8M contract extension

In his first full NHL season, Hutson set a franchise single-season rookie record with 66 points and tied the franchise mark with a team-leading 60 assists. He led all rookies in points as well as 26 power-play points and by averaging 22 minutes and 44 seconds of ice time over 82 games.

Hutson played a role in helping the young, rebuilding Canadiens qualify for the playoffs last season for the first time in four years.

He became the Canadiens' seventh player to win the Calder Trophy and first since goalie Ken Dryden in 1971-72.

