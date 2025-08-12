Breaking: Sherrod Brown reportedly will run for Ohio U.S. Senate seat

Mondo Duplantis raises his pole vault world record to 6.29 meters in Budapest

Mondo Duplantis has raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 meters at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, competes in the final of the men's pole vault at the 15th Gyulai Istvan Memorial Track and Field Hungarian Grand Prix in the National Athletics Center in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (Tamas Vasvari/MTI via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
21 minutes ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Mondo Duplantis raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 meters at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.

The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter at his second attempt to the previous record mark which he set in June at a Diamond League meet in front of home fans in Stockholm.

It was the 13th pole vault world record for the 25-year-old Swede and the third this year.

The Louisiana-born Duplantis competes for his mother’s native Sweden.

It was another statement win in Budapest for Duplantis, who retained his world title in the Hungarian capital in 2023 by clearing 6.10.

“I love the crowd, I want to come back,” he said. “Thank you.”

At the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Tuesday, Duplantis cleared 6.11 at his second attempt and then successfully targeted the world record also with his second try.

