Mohamed Salah scores late penalty to preserve Liverpool's 100% start

After late winners against Bournemouth and Newcastle already this term, Liverpool staged another dramatic finale at Turf Moor.

Arne Slot's team looked set to drop points for the first time this season, but was handed a lifeline when Hannibal Mejbri handled the ball in the box and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

Salah did the rest by blasting a powerful shot past Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka before running away in celebration.

Manchester City hosts Manchester United later Sunday.

