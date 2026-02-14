Modrić saves AC Milan's blushes with late winner against lowly Pisa

Milan had drawn three of its last six games, including against struggling Fiorentina and Genoa, and made heavy work of a match against the second-from-bottom club that had won only one league game all season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek got the opener just before halftime when he rose unmarked to head home a cross from the right, and Niclas Füllkrug missed a penalty as Milan took control after a slow start.

However, Pisa threatened to dent the visitor’s title hopes when Felipe Loyola equalized with 20 minutes left.

Former Tottenham and Real Madrid midfielder Modrić came to Milan’s rescue six minutes from time when he stole into the box and poked home the winner.

There was still time for Milan’s Adrien Rabiot to be sent off but no more time for goals and Massimiliano Allegri’s men celebrated an important three points.

Pisa was equal on points with Verona. Fiorentina was three above both teams and Lecce another three points clear.

The Milan teams meet in the city derby at the San Siro on March 8.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer