Mobility exercises are an important part of fitness as we age. Here are some tips

Dr. Miho Tanaka, a sports medicine surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, said good mobility is increasingly recognized as an important part of overall health. She pointed to research showing that high mobility has long-term effects in reducing rates of cancer, cardiovascular disease, dementia and depression.

“It’s not just about how you look and how your level of fitness is at any given point,” Tanaka said. “For anyone who wants to stay active later in life, there has to be a deliberate process of maintaining that level of activity by doing mobility exercises.”

Mobility equals strength plus flexibility

Mobility and flexibility are often confused, said Jessica Valant, a physical therapist and Pilates instructor near Denver.

Flexibility is simply the extent to which a muscle can lengthen, whereas mobility involves using muscle strength to interact with a network of joints, tendons, ligaments and synovial fluid, which is the lubricant inside the joint.

That network around the shoulders, spine, hips, pelvis and knees needs to work well together. Otherwise, it becomes difficult to reach things in high cabinets, squat down to tie your shoes or lift your grandchildren, let alone participate in outdoor activities or sports.

Mobility exercises strengthen your muscles while increasing your range of motion, which allows you to be more functional with age, Valant said.

“Motion is lotion, which is a saying we use in physical therapy all the time,” she said.

Two early warning signs