Missouri QB Beau Pribula carted off field with dislocated left ankle against No. 10 Vanderbilt

“Don’t have a timetable for his return, but it could be a while,” Drinkwitz said.

Pribula was hurt early in the third quarter running out of the shotgun on fourth-and-goal at the Vanderbilt 2. Miles Capers and Bryan Longwell stopped Pribula after a 1-yard gain with 11:15 left in the third quarter of a 3-3 game. One defender landed on Pribula's ankle as he was folded backward from defenders coming the other direction.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said he sends Pribula his best and hated seeing the talented quarterback injured.

“He’s a guy that’s been such a playmaker for them, and outside of defending him was so much fun to watch on film," Lea said. "And so we just hope for the best and prognosis and speedy recovery.”

The quarterback didn't get up, and trainers quickly brought a bag out and placed an air cast over his left ankle. Then he was put on a cart and taken for further treatment.

The Tigers turned to freshman Matt Zollers. He came in having completed all six of his pass attempts for 40 yards with one touchdown. He also has a rushing touchdown.

Zollers gave Missouri a chance until time expired, throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Jude James tying it up at 10 early in the fourth quarter. Zoller moved the Tigers down the field and connected with Kevin Coleman Jr. for a 36-yard pass as time expired only to have the receiver ruled on review short of the goal line.

The freshman finished 14 of 23 for 138 yards passing.

