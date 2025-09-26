Mikey Madison will play a Facebook whistleblower in Aaron Sorkin's ‘Social Network’ follow-up

Sorkin is writing and directing the “The Social Reckoning” which is being described not as a sequel to “The Social Network” but a “companion piece.” The studio plans to release the film in theaters in October 2026. Bill Burr has also been cast in an unspecified role.

“The Social Network,” which Sorkin wrote, and David Fincher directed, was a critical and box office hit, earning over $226 million globally in 2010 and eight Oscar nominations and three wins. Jesse Eisenberg played Zuckerberg in the 2010 film, about the litigious origins of the social media site.

Strong was recently nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice.” Madison won best actress earlier this year.