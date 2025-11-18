Microsoft partners with Anthropic and Nvidia in cloud infrastructure deal

As part of the partnership, Nvidia will also invest up to $10 billion in Anthropic, and Microsoft will invest up to $5 billion in the San Francisco-based startup.

The joint announcements by CEOs Dario Amodei of Anthropic, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, and Jensen Huang of Nvidia came just ahead of the opening of Microsoft's annual Ignite developer conference.

Microsoft was, until earlier this year, the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI. They continue to be partners but OpenAI has increasingly sought to secure its own cloud capacity through big deals with Oracle, SoftBank and other data center developers and chipmakers.