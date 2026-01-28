Microsoft beats Wall Street expectations with $81.3B revenue

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft said Wednesday that its revenue for the October-December quarter was $81.3 billion, up 17% from the same time last year and beating Wall Street expectations.
The company reported net profit for the quarter of $30.9 billion, or $4.14 per share, also beating Wall Street expectations. Those results excluded the impact from Microsoft's investments in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.
Microsoft was expected to earn $3.91 per share on revenue of $80.31 billion for the October-December quarter, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet Research.
In Other News
1
Springfield schools leader: Area officials preparing, but lack details...
2
Springfield weekend events to get out of the cold, into fun
3
Springfield man indicted for murder of sister’s boyfriend
4
Springfield City Commission passes ICE resolution, asks agents to forgo...
5
Protected status ending for Springfield Haitians: What do you think...