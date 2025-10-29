Microsoft Azure experiencing outage due to DNS issue

Microsoft says users of its Azure cloud portal may be not be able to access Office 365, Minecraft or other services due to issues with its domain name system
FILE - The logo of Microsoft is seen outside its French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris on May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The logo of Microsoft is seen outside its French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris on May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Business
By Associated Press
14 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft says users of its Azure cloud portal may be not be able to access Office 365, Minecraft or other services due to issues with its domain name system.

The tech company posted a note to its Azure status page that its teams are currently investigating the issue and acting to mitigate access problems.

The domain name system, or DNS, is the service that translates internet addresses into machine-readable IP addresses that connects browsers and apps with websites and underlying web services. DNS errors disrupt the translation process, interrupting the connection.

Because so many sites and services use Microsoft's cloud service, a DNS error can have widespread results.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Office 365, Minecraft, X-Box Live, Copilot and many other services.

In Other News
1
Biblioburro the donkey visits first graders as they learn about...
2
Springfield man’s autobiographies capture growing up in Springfield...
3
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra meets the Roaring ‘20s in season...
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Clark County Pet of the Week