Michigan Gov. Whitmer makes another White House visit to meet with Trump

“I’ve always said that I’ll work with anyone to get things done for Michigan,” Whitmer, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said in a statement Tuesday. “That’s why I’ve continued to go to Washington, D.C., to make sure that Michiganders are front and center when critical decisions are being made.”

The private meeting between Whitmer and Trump — which a White House official would not confirm but did stress Trump's continued focus on Michigan — marks a rare instance of the president sitting with a leading Democratic figure.

In recent weeks, Trump attacked Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, telling him to “go to hell," while also taking aim at other high-profile Democratic governors who have pushed back on some of his policies, including California's Gavin Newsom and Illinois' JB Pritzker, also considered possible 2028 candidates.

Pritzker has aided Texas Democrats in leaving their state to stay in Illinois to block Republicans from their needed quorum to pass a new congressional map backed by Trump. Early Tuesday, Trump called Pritzker “probably the dumbest of all governors” in a television interview.

Whitmer has been more careful, criticizing some of Trump's policies rather than the president himself. She issued an executive directive last week to assess the impact of tariffs that she said have led to “massive economic uncertainty” — without mentioning Trump's name once.

Tuesday's appearance ended with far less controversy than her trip to the White House in April. Whitmer was unexpectedly ushered into the Oval Office during that visit, standing awkwardly nearby as the Republican president signed executive orders and assailed his political opponents during a photo opportunity.

In their White House meeting Tuesday, Whitmer said that she told Trump and “his team about the impact tariffs are having on Michigan’s economy, especially our auto industry.” She also discussed “changes in the Medicaid program, and ongoing recovery efforts following the ice storm in Northern Michigan this year."

Whitmer also saw Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and chief of staff Susie Wiles while at the White House.

Trump announced last month that he had spoken with Whitmer to inform her that he was appproving $50 million in federal funds for Michigan to support repairs and recovery from a March ice storm. In April, Trump traveled to Michigan to announce a new mission for Selfridge Air National Guard Base, which Whitmer has sought for years.