Michigan football fined 10s of millions of dollars, Moore suspended 3 games in sign-stealing scandal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The NCAA has fined Michigan tens of millions of dollars and suspended coach Sherrone Moore for three games for a sign-stealing scandal that has loomed over college football’s winningest program for nearly two years.

Moore, who was already issued a self-imposed two-game suspension by Michigan, will also be banned from the first game of the 2026-27 season for a total of three games suspended. Moore received a two-year show-cause order, but he will be allowed to fulfill coaching commitments and other athletically related activities.