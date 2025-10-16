Michelle Obama to promote new book 'The Look' with podcast series

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama will be promoting her upcoming book on fashion, “The Look,” through a special, six-part companion series to the podcast “IMO” that she hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson. Guests will include Jane Fonda, model-activist Bethann Hardison and designer-former J. Crew executive Jenna Lyons.

Higher Ground, the media company founded by Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, announced Thursday that “IMO: The Look” will premiere Nov. 5 and run weekly over the following six weeks. Obama's book, a look at her fashion choices during her time in the White House and throughout her public life, is scheduled for Nov. 4. Obama's previous books include “Becoming,” one of the bestselling memoirs in history by a former political figure.