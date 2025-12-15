Michele Singer Reiner, photographer who influenced 1980s rom-com's happy end, dies

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer met while he was filming “When Harry Met Sally...” and he told The Guardian in 2018 that influenced his decision to change the ending of the movie to a happier one.

“Originally, Harry and Sally didn’t get together. But then I met Michele and I thought: OK, I see how this works,” he said.

He told The New York Times in 1989 that the cinematographer on the film, Barry Sonnenfeld, predicted he would marry her. She visited the set with Sonnenfeld’s then-fiancee, during a scene when the characters were having an argument, Rob Reiner said.

“I look over and I see this girl, and whoo! I was attracted immediately,” he said. “I wormed my way into their lunch. But that’s what he said to me: ‘You’re going to marry her.’ And one thing led to another and here we are.”

They married in 1989 and had three children: Nick, Jake and Romy.

Michele Singer Reiner was a producer for “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” “God & Country,” “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life” and “Shock and Awe,” according to IMDB.