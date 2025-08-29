Micah Parsons traded to the Green Bay Packers from the Cowboys after contract dispute

A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press the Packers are giving Parsons a record-setting $188 million, four-year contract that includes $136 million guaranteed. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he offered Parsons more guaranteed money. The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the terms weren't announced, said that wasn't accurate.

Parsons becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control,” Parsons wrote in a statement he posted on X. “My heart has always been here, and still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process.”

Jones declined to discuss Parsons' deal with agent David Mulugheta, who represents Parsons along with Andre Odom for Athletes First. Instead, Jones spoke directly to Parsons and insisted they had agreed on the parameters of a new contract.

“I really like Micah. ... He's a great player," Jones said. "There's no question I could've signed him in April. We all know to have agreements, all parties have to agree. I did make Micah an offer. It wasn't acceptable and I honor the fact that it wasn't done the way he wanted to do it through an agent. There's not an ounce of vindictiveness. There's no bad feelings on my part.”

Jones, who is also the team's general manager, insisted he made a deal that helps the team win now, citing the need to improve the run defense.

“We did think it was in the best interest of our organization not only for the future but for this season as well,” Jones said. “We gained a Pro Bowl player in an area we had big concerns in, on the inside of our defense.”

With Parsons, the Cowboys were 29th against the run last season and never higher than 16th. Dallas was 1-3 in the playoffs with Parsons, who had one sack in those four games — the last one on Tom Brady.

“This gives us a better chance to be a better team than we have been the last several years since Micah has been here," Jones said. "Not any negative on Micah, but we’re trying to get better, to stop the run and stay in the hunt.”

The Packers and Cowboys face off in Week 4 in Dallas.

The 26-year-old Parsons has 52 1/2 sacks, recording at least 12 in each of his four seasons while making the Pro Bowl each year.

Parsons provides a huge boost for a franchise that has reached the playoffs five of the past six years but hasn’t made it to the NFL championship game since Aaron Rodgers led them to their fourth Super Bowl title 15 years ago.

Parsons bolsters a defense that was inconsistent at getting to opposing quarterbacks last season, when the Packers went 11-7 and lost to Philadelphia in the NFC wild-card round. The Packers had 45 sacks last season to tie for eighth place in the NFL, but more than half of those sacks came in just four games.

In seven of their 17 games, the Packers had no more than one sack.

Green Bay ranked 16th in pressure rate, which calculates the number of hurries, knockdowns and sacks for each team divided by an opponent’s drop-back attempts.

Now, the Packers add one of the game’s elite pass rushers while the Cowboys lose their best player because of a power struggle with Jones.

Even with Parsons, who missed four games because of injury last season, Dallas finished 28th in defense and the team went 7-10. The Cowboys have a healthy Dak Prescott returning but this is a devastating blow for the defense.

The Packers haven’t had anyone get 12 sacks in a season since Za’Darius Smith had 12½ in 2020.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke Wednesday about the philosophy of taking a “big swing” to land a superstar.

“I think every opportunity that’s out there to help your football team, we’ve always taken a look at try to see how it affects us right now, how does it affect us in the future and make the best decision we can,” Gutekunst said. “Sometimes we’ve been right, sometimes we’re wrong. Sometimes we’ve taken risks that really worked out for us. Sometimes it didn’t.

“Sometimes we didn’t take risks, and we look back and wish we would have and sometimes, you know, as (former general manager) Ted (Thompson) used to say, you know, God helps those that can’t help themselves a little bit sometimes. So sometimes the best deals you make are the ones you don’t, you know. And so you just kind of, I think you weigh everything, and you weigh what is in the moment and what is in the future as well.”

The Packers, who once signed Reggie White in free agency, just took their biggest swing in decades. White helped a Green Bay team led by Brett Favre win a Super Bowl and reach another on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

